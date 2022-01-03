Viral Video: If you are active on the internet, you must have come across several dance videos featuring 63-year-old Ravi Bala Sharma. The elderly woman known as ‘Dancing Dadi’ has won hearts on the internet with her energetic dances on popular Bollywood songs, proving age is just a number. The talented woman has now showcased another skill of hers. In a new video, Sharma can be seen singing the famous song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Sees Groom Arriving in Baraat, Dances With Him From Window. Watch

In the video, Ravi Bala is is donning a beautiful grey-and-gold saree and singing the beautiful song with a lovely smile on her face. “My first cover. Hope you will like it. #ageisjustanumber,” she captioned her video on her Instagram account.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)

Needless to say, the video has gone viral and amassed over 9,000 likes and several comments. People were in love with Sharma’s soothing voice and showered praise. Others filled the comments section with emojis and words like ‘wow’, ‘beautiful’, and ‘awesome.’

One user wrote, ”How absolutely wonderful it is, listening to you sing 😍The melody, the mood, your voice ❤️ Loved it.” Another wrote, ”Your voice is as beautiful as you are ❤️❤️ my all love for you.”