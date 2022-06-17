Viral Video: A person’s age shouldn’t stop him/her from doing what he/she loves. One such story is of a 64-year-old man Kerala man who has impressed the internet with his amazing football skills. In a video going viral, James, who is a truck driver, was spotted playing and juggling football like a pro. The video starts with YouTuber Pradeep showing his soccer skills, following which he passes the football to James. He picks it up like a pro and kicks the ball. Further, he even balances the football on his head, and shoulders.Also Read - Viral Video: Hummingbird Changes Colour With Every Turn of Head, Wows Netizens. Watch

The video was shared by Pradeep Ramesh on his Instagram account, @prsoccerart with a caption that read, ‘‘I had the privilege of meeting this 64 year old who still plays football. He drives a truck for a living and carries his Football kit with him in his lorry. He was part of the wayanad football team and is the only one who still plays the game.

One thing I really learned from him is this- You love doing something? Just go do it. As the song says -” ONE DAY WE’LL LEAVE THIS WORLD BEHIND, SO LIVE A LIFE YOU WILL REMEMBER.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pradeep | Football Freestyler (@prsoccerart)

The video has gone viral, impressing social media users. One user wrote, ”Most of the uncles feel shy to express their talents because they feel, they I’ll be judged…” Another commented, ” Grandpa do you know what is freestyle .??.. Grandpa :- hold my beer.” “Age is just a no. Bro,” a third said.