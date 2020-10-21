Proving once again that age is just a number, a 68-year-old woman from Maharashtra has embarked on a journey that even youngsters would shy away from. Setting an inspiring example, the woman named Rekha Devbhankar, set out on her bicycle in July to reach Jammu and Kashmir and visit the holy Vaishno Devi shrine by cycling over 2,200 kms. Also Read - Five Dead, 34 Injured as Speeding Bus Falls Into Gorge in Maharashtra's Nandurbar

A Twitter user Ratan Sharda tweeted a video while she can be seen riding the bicycle alone on her way to Vaishno Devi. The video has gone viral, and people are in awe of her determination and courage to take up such a challenge. Also Read - Maharashtra Latest News, October 20: Mob Attacks 'Gau Rakshak' in Nalasopara in Presence of Cops

“A 68-year-old Marathi lady is going to Vaishno Devi on her own, alone, by geared cycle. 2200 km from Khamgaon. Mother’s power #MatruShakti.” Also Read - Anyone With Self-respect Will Not Continue to Hold The Post: Sharad Pawar on Maharashtra Governor

Watch the video here:

A 68 year old Marathi lady is going to Vaishnodevi on her own, alone, by geared cycle. 2200 km from Khamgaon. Mother's power 🙏💐😇 #MatruShakti pic.twitter.com/TcoOnda2Zg — Ratan Sharda 🇮🇳 (@RatanSharda55) October 19, 2020

As per local reports, she left from Khamgaon on July 24 and and crossed Madhya Pradesh this week. Rekha halts when it starts getting dark and covers almost 40 km per day.

A user wrote, “Incredible! I hope that she completes her journey safely. It is difficult to get strength, courage and faith like him these days. We all have a lot to learn from our elders. Jai Mata Di.”