Viral Video Today: A chilling video is going viral on social media where seven women who were dancing and jumping happily caused a sinkhole to open inside a road in Brazil and fell into it. These seven dancing ladies are fortunate to have only escaped with only minor scrapes after they fell into a pit in the backyard of a home in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas.

Footage of the frightening accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms wrapped around each other as they danced to a song at a birthday party in a backyard. The concrete pavement suddenly cracked and sent them crashing into the hole.

Gabriela Carvalho, 38, told Brazilian news outlet G1 that they felt the ground shake at her grandmother's home, but didn't pay it too much attention as they continued to dance.

Fortunately, the incident didn’t cause any major injuries or deaths.