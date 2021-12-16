Viral Video: Needless to say, the word ‘dance’ brings joy and happiness to people’s life. On a daily basis, a lot of dance videos go viral on the internet and this time it’s a little boy winning hearts with his rocking dance performance. In a video going viral, the talented 7-year-old boy identified as Himank Mishra, grooves energetically to the popular song Angrezi beat. In the 17-second video, Himank dressed in a three-piece suit, can be seen on the DJ floor apparently at a wedding. Displaying swag and confidence, he seems to enjoys himself and pulls off some amazing moves to the catchy beats of the song by Yo Yo Honey Singh.Also Read - Shashi Tharoor Meets Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu to Congratulate Her. See Viral Pics

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himank Mishra (@himankstar)

The video has wowed netizens who are impressed by the boy’s rocking dance performance. Many showered love on him and expressed how talented he is. More than 62,000 people liked the video so far and just can’t enough of his dancing. The comments section is full of praises and remarks like ‘wow’, ‘superb’ and ‘amazing.’

A user wrote, “Killer expressions,” while another commented, ”Gazab.”

See reactions here:

In his Instagram bio, Himank describes himself as a dancer and has a whopping 930K followers.