Senapati: In a bid to boost the infrastructure of medical oxygen amid COVID, Manipur CM N Biren Singh recently inaugurated several oxygen plants across districts in the state. Of course, media was there. However, among the many journalists who reported the news, there was one budding reporter who presented the news LIVE in his own style. Notably, this young journalist was a 7-year-old boy who was seen 'reporting live' from a terrace overlooking a ground where CM Singh's chopper landed.

Impressed by his reportage, N Biren Singh posted a video of him on Twitter with the caption: “Meet my young friend from Senapati who was reporting my visit to the district yesterday to inaugurate the PSA Oxygen plant at Senapati District Hospital.” He even tagged PM Modi in the tweet.

Watch the video here:

Meet my young friend from Senapati who was reporting my visit to the district yesterday to inaugurate the PSA Oxygen plant at Senapati District Hospital.@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/agk5zch4A3 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 10, 2021

The video has gone viral, with people marveling at the boy’s enthusiasm. Many were impressed by the fact that he kept reporting even amid the deafening noise made by the helicopter.

One user wrote, ”Oh What a sweet little video! And what lovely Hindi this young lad is speaking! Senapati you r a darling. More power to you and don’t lose ur innocence.” Another wrote, ”Superb This young man made my day – can’t stop smiling . Please appoint him as junior ambassador of your state . He is already a star reporter. He will make a great brand ambassador for tourism to your state .”

Here are more reactions:

