Viral Video: Life isn’t easy for many people, who have to struggle each and every day to survive. However, some people are the epitome of strength and positivity, and no matter what curveballs life throws at them, they endure it all with a smile. One such inspiring story is of an elderly man who sells poha chana chiwda on the streets of Nagpur to make ends meet. And he does all this with a smile!Also Read - Viral Video: Father & Daughter Dance to Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee, Nail The Hook Steps | Watch

The video shows the 70-year-old man, identified as Jayanti Bhai, who is trying to earn a living by selling poha, chana, and chiwda from his bicycle for only Rs 20 on the streets of Nagpur. He prepares all the snacks himself and sells them from 6 PM to 8 PM in the streets of Gandhibagh and Itwari in Nagpur. Jayati also works as a security guard in Mahajanwadi.

The video was shared by blogger Abhinav Jeswani with a caption that says, ”Poha Chana Chiwda Garam 😇 70 Year Old JayantiBhai sells Amazing Poha Chana Chiwda for just Rs 20 .He sells it from 6 pm to 8 pm in the streets of Gandhibagh and Itwari . Then he goes for his duty as a security guard at Mahajanwadi. Let’s all support him by buying Poha Chana Chiwda from him . +91 73875 22924 is his Number , you can call him to ask his location between 6 pm to 8 pm.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUST NAGPUR THINGS (@abhinavjeswani)

The video has gone viral and many people are touched by his story, while others saluted his undying spirit and integrity. The comments section was full of love and heart emojis. Many people also asked the blogger to share his contact details, so that they can help him financially.

One user wrote, ”He was security guard of our building for 1 year. Very hard worker. After selling poha he was doing night duty. His poha chana chivda is just amazing. Must try.” Another wrote, ”Huge respect ,love and support to you sir.” “That smile at the end of the day he wears is worth all the strength and life we should really have,” a third user said.

Earlier, a similar story of a 70-year-old couple, who sell tarri poha and aloo bonda on the streets of Nagpur, had goen viral.