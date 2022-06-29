Haridwar: A living example of the saying that age is just a number, a 70-year-old woman has impressed the internet with her fearlessness and courage. Shattering stereotypes, the elderly woman was seen taking a dubki in the holy river Ganga in her own adventurous style. In the video widely shared on social media platforms, the woman can be seen leaping forward from the bridge at Hardiwar’s Har Ki Pauri Ghat before jumping into the Ganga river. Meanwhile, onlookers can be heard cheering the woman as she swims along the stream’s current and enjoys the holy dip.Also Read - Viral Video: Boy Performs Backflip Stunts At Railway Station, People Say 'Super Bro' | Watch

The video was shared by Ashok Basoya, Additional Advocate General of Chhattisgarh at the Supreme Court on his official Twitter handle. He wrote, “Amma’s jump.. Elderly woman, who jumped into the Ganges river from the bridge of Har ki Paidi, is seen in the video swimming comfortably after jumping into the Ganges from the bridge. The age of the elderly woman is said to be around 70 years old.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and people were stunned by her determination. Many hailed her spirit and showered love on her through numerous heart emojis and comments. Some were also concerned about her safety.

Wow great — Kunchalmadhu Madhu (@KunchalmadhuM) June 28, 2022

बचपन में खाये देसी घी का कमाल दादी ज़िंदाबाद 👏🏻 https://t.co/4H71WZxxVn — CA Uves Ali Khan (उवैस अली खान) (@ca_uves) June 28, 2022

Mere mein Himmat Nahin Hai Itni unchai se kudna 🤔😱😲 — Md Amanullah (@MdAmanu19127546) June 29, 2022

नमामि गंगे — Raghvendra Singh (@Raghven63505842) June 28, 2022

दादी ने जो किया वह रोमांचकारी होने साथ ख़तरनाक भी हो सकता है।

कृपया ऐसा बिलकुल न करें। — SACHIN KAUSHIK (@upcopsachin) June 28, 2022

In a similar instance, a 62-year-old Nagaratnamma from Bengaluru climbed Agasthya Koodam, a 1,868-metre (6,129 ft) high peak, the second-highest in Kerala. A video of her climbing a mountain went viral on social media, in which she is seen wearing a saree and climbing the summit with the help of ropes.