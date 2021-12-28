Palakkad: A living example of the saying that age is just a number, a 72-year-old woman has impressed the internet with her fearlessness. A video is going viral on the internet that shows the elderly woman ziplining at a park in Palakkad, Kerala. In the video, the woman, dressed in a white saree, can be seen having fun while ziplining in the park. She has all the safety gear strapped on her body including a helmet. Overjoyed by the experience, she is seen giving a fist bump to the person recording the video. “I was not afraid at all…I liked it. It was fun,” she said after the ride.Also Read - Viral Video: Street Vendor Makes Maggi With Rooh Afza, Internet Loses Its Mind | Watch

The viral video was originally shared by Instagram user Yathrikan_200 and then reshared by a page called Yathra Premikal. “This is Paruamma. She is 72 years old. She came to the park and had a desire to zipline,” reads the caption of the post in Malayalam.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, impressing and inspiring people. People hailed her spirit and showered love on her through numerous heart emojis in the comments section.

