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Viral video: 75-year-old Dadi does push-ups, inspires youngsters to adopt healthy lifestyle

Viral video: 75-year-old Dadi does push-ups, inspires youngsters to adopt healthy lifestyle

Amrit Kaur’s viral push-up video isn’t just a flex, it showcases her complete fitness journey.

Viral video: 75-year-old Dadi does push-ups, inspires youngsters to adopt healthy lifestyle

75-Year-Old Woman Nails Push-Ups In 12 Weeks: At a time when people are living stressful life and are busy earning money, the risk to health has tremendously increased. Every now and then we read news or see video clips of young people under 40 dying of cardiac arrest; the main reason is a bad and stressful lifestyle. A video of a 75-year-old woman has gone viral on the internet for all the right reasons. Amrit Kaur, who goes by the bio: ‘Strong at 75 Stronger every day at 75’, is inspiring thousands of people by nailing push-ups at an age when people are not able to walk properly. Her clip of performing push-ups isn’t a flex but an example of steady progression.

Amrit Kaur started pushups and other exercises with simpler and assisted movements. She started with knee pushups and then she moved to full pushups after mastering the knee pushups, showcasing that strength is not about age but consistency. Kaur mastered pushups in 12 weeks.

In 12 weeks, the 75-year-old woman learned and mastered doing proper push-ups.

Watch The Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrit Kaur | Strong at 75 ❤️ (@getfitwithdadi)

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Here’s How Internet Reacts

An internet users got inspired after watching the video and wrote, “I have no excuses anymore.”

“Dayum dadi,” another commented.

However, some users raised question whether the clip was real or AI generated.

“My grandma says it’s AI,” one comment read, echoing a growing scepticism online where anything impressive risks being labelled artificial.

“Omg !!! Toooo good!!!,” Actor Rannvijay Singha also joined the comment spree, praising Kaur.

The Growing Trend Of ‘Granfluencers’ In India

India is witnessing a growing wave of older content creators, often dubbed ‘granfluencers.’ These influencers are silently reshaping the social media platforms with their interesting content.

It is to be noted that in India, where ageing if often associated with slowing down, the elderly are doing the opposite. They can be seen in viral videos – performing weight lifting, dancing, cooking and travelling.

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