Viral Video: It’s never too late to learn and do things that you really want. One such shining example of it is a 77-year-old cancer patient who has inspired the internet with his positive spirit. Proving that age is just a number, the 77-year-old man, a patient of stage 4 prostate cancer, was seen performing an ice-skating routine with his instructor.

Refusing to allow his sickness to crush his spirit, he gracefully danced and twirled on the ice in the ring to soulful music. The heartwarming video was shared on Twitter by his daughter and Own Trail CEO Rebekah Bastian. She shared the video and wrote, ”My father is 77 years old and has stage 4 prostate cancer. He decided to learn how to ice skate a few years ago, and just did this performance with his teacher. For anyone that thinks it’s too late to try something new…”

My father is 77 years old and has stage 4 prostate cancer. He decided to learn how to ice skate a few years ago, and just did this performance with his teacher. For anyone that thinks it’s too late to try something new… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0SZ3FmbNGE — Rebekah Bastian (@rebekah_bastian) December 9, 2021

In a second tweet, Rebekah inspired others saying that for anyone who thinks it is too late to try something new, must watch this clip. She also recommended people to listen to the music if they want to feel the same that she is going through. Talking to Fox 13, Rebekah said her father was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2020 and had been battling chronic lymphatic leukemia (CLL) for the past two and a half years.

Moved by the performance caught on camera by her mother, she posted it on Twitter because she felt everyone “could use a little bit of optimism.”

The video has touched people’s hearts and inspired them to live life fully. One user wrote, ”What a memory, moment, and message! Congratulations to you Dad on chasing this dream and nailing it! Sending love to your Dad in his fight, @rebekah_bastian. Ooopph! The internet is bringing all the feels today.”

I am 42 and was just lamenting to my children yesterday that I regret never learning how to play a musical instrument. That changes today. Your father is amazing. — CeeJayAytchII (@CeeJayAytchII) December 9, 2021

Omg! Most beautiful thing ever!!! — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 9, 2021

Full on sobbing. How absolutely beautiful. Your father must also be the best kind of person. ❤ — Tracy Wright (@TracyKnapp326) December 9, 2021

I love this! My dad is 92 and still drives and works out at his local Y when he can. As a 64-year-old myself, it inspires me to see people like our dads prove that age really can be just a number. Lots of love and cheers for your dad as he (I'd bet) continues to beat the odds! — Linda (@Snowflake_THIS) December 9, 2021

What a wonderful thing to share with us all ☺️💕. As my dear old ma used to say "where there's life there's hope." Your dad's performance was a beautiful one, and so joyfully inspiring — HighSierra (@HighSierraMadre) December 9, 2021

