Viral Video: A shocking video has gone viral on social media showing a 8-year-old boy driving a Toyota Fortuner on a road in Pakistan. Notably, just like India, a person must be at least 18 years old to get a driver's license in Pakistan. However, in clear violation of rules, the 8-year-old kid from Pakistan's Sialkot was seen driving the Toyota Fortuner SUV on road.

The video opens to show the kid identified as Ayan with his 10-year-old elder sister standing in front of a Toyota Fortuner. Demonstrating his skill, the boy can then be seen opening the SUV’s door and driving the car on a road with a few vehicles passing by. The kid can be seen sitting on the edge of the seat due to his small height, to get his feet to the gas and brake pedals as he navigates his way through the roads. He is not wearing any seat belt as well. At no point, the kid seems uncertain and displays his confidence and comfort in handling the car.

A YouTube channel called Ayan and Areeba Show shared the video on April 1 and wrote, ”Today we will show you how an 8 year old child can drive toyota Fortuner. Anyone who saw ayan driving was shocked, The video went viral. If you like this video, please like, share and subscribe to our channel.”

Watch the video here:

According to the video, the child has been driving the car since he was six years old. He was eight years old when the video was shot. The video has gone viral, and several people have raised questions over it, criticizing the kid’s parents for putting his and life of others in danger. Such behaviour is illegal, irresponsible as well as dangerous and should not be encouraged at any cost.