Viral Video: It's been a few months, but the craze around Manike Mage Hithe has refused to die down. The soulful song sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva is still ruling the internet and people are just obsessed with the song. Tapping on the massive popularity of the song, several artists and music enthusiasts have created their own renditions of the viral song. In another such video going viral, a little girl can be seen grooving to the beats of the Sinhala song and her adorable performance is sure to win you over.

The video shows 8-year-old girl identified as Rhea Mehta shaking a leg to a mash-up of the song and her confidence and energy are on point. The adorable video has been posted on Instagram by the girl’s mother Neha Mehta with the caption, ”Music n dance have no boundaries.. Time to dance on srilanka’s Manike mage hithe..”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and netizens love the little girl’s dance and infectious smile. Users have been filling the comments section with heart and love emojis and just can’t enough of her dancing.

One user wrote, "What grace 😍 you are a natural 👌 A star in the making for sure." Another commented, "What a rockstar."

Manike Mage Hithe has come as a boon for many content creators and artists as their performances on the viral song have catapulted them into instant limelight. The Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe went crazy viral after Yohani Diloka De Silva’s version was released in May.