Viral Video: In a dramatic moment captured on camera, an 82-year-old woman was seen dangling upside down from a clothes rack after accidentally falling off from the 19th floor of a building in eastern China. According to South China Morning Post, the woman was hanging out her clothes on the 19th floor balcony of her apartment in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province in southern China when she had the accident.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Makes His Own Jugaad Train Seat, Leaves Passengers Dumbstruck. WATCH

In the horrific video, the woman had her two legs hung on the clothes rack of the balcony on the 18th floor and her body hanging on the 17th floor of the balcony. Firefighters soon arrived at the scene to rescue her. The rescue team grabbed her from the 18th floor and the 17th floor and attached a safety rope to her. The staff on the 18th floor pulled the elderly up and, at the same time, those on the 17th floor lifted her up. She was successfully brought back to safety and no injury was caused.

Watch the video here:

An 82-year-old woman was seen dangling upside down from a clothes rack after falling from the 19th floor of a building in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. pic.twitter.com/Y4yvFRNBo8 — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) November 23, 2021

An investigation into the incident confirmed the woman was hanging out her personal washing when she tumbled over the sting of the balcony. Meanwhile, the video has gone viral, and people have lauded the firefighters for saving the woman. ”Wonderful job by the Firefighters,” wrote one user while another wrote,

