Viral News: World's only nonuplets – Four boys and five girls – who were born in Mali last year recently celebrated their first birthday. Their first birthday was a very important milestone as they arrived on May 4, 2021 after less than 7 months of pregnancy, 30 weeks to be exact.

The babies are still under the care of the clinic in Morocco where they were born and are all "in perfect health", their father told BBC Afrique on Wednesday.

"They're all crawling now. Some are sitting up and can even walk if they hold on to something," added the father of the infants.

However, the dad admitted that taking care of nine babies can be “tiring at times”. He said everything fades away when the parents think about how fortunate they are for their children’s health. “It’s not easy but it’s great,” he said. Halima Cissé and her husband Abdelkader Arby are also parents to another daughter who is 3 years old.

Cissé, now 26, was transferred to a clinic in Morocco shortly before her babies’ birth, Dr. Fanta Siby, Mali’s minister of health and social development, announced in a statement last year. At the time, doctors believed she was expecting only seven children.

On their birthday, Guinness World Records announced that the nonuplets have claimed the title of most children delivered at a single birth to survive.

The previous record for the most children delivered at a single birth to survive was held by eight babies born to USA’s Nadya Suleman, also known as “Octomom”, in 2009.