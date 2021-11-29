After a 13-year-old boy recently went viral for his brilliant cooking skills where he was seen making honey chili potato, another boy from Faridabad is winning the internet who also made a delicious-looking dish. Netizens were amazed at paratha flipping skills of this 9-year-old boy from Faridabad. The video was shared on Instagram by Foodie Vishal and has gone viral with over 1.4 million views.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Wants To Change Into Nightsuit Before Pheras, Girls Call It Relatable. Watch

In the video, the boy could be seen making mouth-watering parathas on a big tawa at a street stall. He then skillfully flips each paratha and cooks them on each side properly. Also Read - Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Dances With NCP MP Supriya Sule On Lamborghini At His Daughter's Sangeet. Watch Viral Video

While netizens were impressed with the boy’s skills and said that he makes parathas far better than they do, they also shared their concern about the boy’s future and said that he should be in school instead of selling food on the street. Also Read - Viral Video: 13-Year-Old Faridabad Boy Prepares Chilli Potato Like a Pro, People Call Him 'Master Chef' | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

Here are some of the comments from the post: