Viral Video: It's never late to do the things you love. A person's age should never stop him/her from learning a new skill as our brains still have an astonishing ability to master many new activities, whatever the age. And the effort to master a new discipline is also helpful in enhancing your overall cognitive health. Now, an elderly man has impressed the internet as he went bowling for the first time. Notably, the 90-year-old man had suffered a spinal injury when he was in his 20s and didn't get to bowl until now. He recently went bowling for the first time in his life with his granddaughter who is a physical therapist.

In the video, the man is seen sitting in a wheelchair as he bowled for the first in his lifetime and is visibly elated. After he scores perfectly, he even passed on a high five to his granddaughter at the end.

The video was posted on Instagram by the account ptwithdrea with a caption that read, ”We were able to take my abuelito bowling for the first time at 90 years old! He had a spinal cord injury in his 20’s and did not have much guidance or therapy to help him through his recovery. He persisted and created a functional life for himself. It is crazy to think that I am now a Physical Therapist treating patients with Spinal Cord Injuries. Growing up seeing my abuelito persist through his disability made a huge impact.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, impressing and inspiring people. People hailed her spirit and showered love on her through numerous heart emojis in the comments section. ”This is the best thing I’ve seen all week! ” wrote one user while another commented, ”Dang he has skillsssss.” A third wrote, ”You and your grandpa are soo PURE!!, and a fourth commented, ”So proud of you BOTH.”

So inspiring!