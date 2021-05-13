Rajkot: Needless to say, the second wave of coronavirus has wreaked havoc across the country, with more and more people succumbing to the deadly virus. However, amid all the stress and panic, many people are spreading positivity and motivating others to defeat the infection. With distressing developments of India’s second Covid wave filling our social media timelines, we all need a positive dose of news from time to time to keep going. One such video is going viral on the internet which shows a 95-year-old woman infected with Covid, grooving to Garba, exemplifying hope. Also Read - Viral Video: 2 Elderly Women Dance to Helen’s ‘Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja’ on The Road, Desi Thumka Wins The Internet | Watch

Photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video of the 95-year-old granny who hails from Gujarat’s Rajkot and is admitted to a hospital. Despite being old and sick, the woman is happily seen doing Garba on the hospital bed while wearing an oxygen mask. Sharing the video, he wrote, ”95 year old granny from Rajkot who is covid positive and shows us her fighting spirit.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and netizens are bowled over by her fighting spirit and wished her a speedy recovery.

One user wrote,”God bless her with lots and lots of good health, while another wrote, ”Much respect to this spirit of hers.”

Yesterday, a doctor also shared an uplifting video on Instagram showing recovered Covid patients who defeated the virus and bounced back stronger. The video features patients smiling and flashing victory signs, exemplifying hope that the virus can be defeated.