Viral Video: A Dog is Man’s Best Friend And THIS Latest Heartwarming Clip on The Internet is Proof! – WATCH

A viral video of Mr. Brian Benson and his dog, Magnus, has captured people's hearts on the internet - Watch

Viral Video: A video of a dog sticking by a man with heart disease has won several hearts on the internet. Brian Benson was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a condition that makes it more difficult for the heart to pump blood to the body’s tissues. He shared a heartwarming with his dog, who never left his side throughout the course of the treatment. The 6-year-old labrador retriever was spotted standing close to the hospital bed. In the viral video, you can see the dog tagging along with the man everywhere. In a heart-winning gesture, the dog also lay next to him to calm and console his owner.

Brian Benson mentioned about his dog in the caption and wrote, “Then there is Magnus. Thankfully he was allowed to stay with me 24/7 because he is also my service dog. He did exactly what he does best; kept me relaxed and took my mind off the current situation. He knows when to cuddle and when to get a little ‘goofy.’ He made the medical staff smile and also kept my girls calm. I love this dog more than he will ever know. ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magnus The Therapy Dog (@magnusthetherapydog)

The caption on the viral video read, “I was having chest pains and a hard time breathing last weekend, so I went to the ER to get checked out. They kept me for 3 days to run countless tests plus observe my condition and monitor my heart. Unfortunately it is very serious and they discovered that I have a condition called cardiomyopathy, which means my heart is weak and working way harder than it should. Normally this occurs due to a blockage of the heart. I don’t have any blocked arteries which is the good news. The bad news is that this is possibly linked to my family history of heart disease and heart attacks (especially at a young age).”

“Even though I have been working out for over 35 years, eat healthy, ran the NYC marathon, completed multiple Spartan races, trained in Krav Maga and boxing, I’m one of the rare cases where a person ‘just’ develops cardiomyopathy. The painful reality is that sometimes you just can’t beat your genetics no matter how hard you work. It’s almost like trying to swim upstream; maximum effort with minimal or limited results,” it continued.

Mr Benson extended his gratitude to his friends, family and his dog and said, “However I am extremely lucky and grateful for so many things; friends, family and of course my boy, Magnus. Both of my daughters stayed with me all 3 days while I was in the hospital; making sure I was comfortable, had enough pillows and that I had yummy food to eat (because I am a huge foodie). They really stepped up and did EVERYTHING for me. Friends were also in my corner helping in any way possible. I’m lucky to still be extremely close to a large group of friends from when I was a kid; friends since the 3rd, 4th & 5th grade. These people aren’t really just friends anymore, but family. They all checked in with me constantly to see if I was ok or needed them to help in anyway. The outpouring of love and support has been overwhelming.”

The video went viral in no time and garnered immense love from netizens. While several users dropped heart and heart eye emoticons on the video, others hailed the dog. One of the users wrote, “The best thing on the internet today.” Another user wrote, “We truly don’t deserve them. Their loyalty is like none other. Glad you’re on and had your pal w/u🙏♥️.”

