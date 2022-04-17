Viral News: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently surprised one of his biggest fans Ruhee Dosani, who is an NRI Instagram influencer with 924k followers. The Punjab di kudi living abroad came back to India to collab with Aamir Khan on the occasion of Baisakhi. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor invited Ruhee and her family to his home to celebrate the festival with him.Also Read - Viral Video: Bulldog Gives The Cutest Smile Ever As She Gets Her Makeup Done. Watch

The influencer had no idea that Aamir would not only agree, but also invite her and her family to his home. The joy Ruhee and her family felt knew no bounds. They accepted his invitation and arrived at Aamir’s house on Baisakhi, where they were warmly welcomed by his family. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Sitting in Convertible BMW Accidentally Falls Off on Road. Watch

The actor spent the whole day with Ruhee and her family as they celebrated Vaisakhi together with Punjabi food, songs, lots of laughter and bhangra. The creator shared a reel where she shared glimpses of her day with Aamir. The two could be seen doing Bhangra together on ‘Dhol Jageero Da’. The video has gone viral with over 624k views and 126k likes. Also Read - Bizarre 72-Feet Wide 'Portal to Hell' Opens Up in California's Napa Valley Again. See Viral Photos

Ruhee captioned the post saying that she was nervous at first but the actor made her feel comfortable and welcomed. “Still don’t know how to put this feeling into words and process the fact that Aamir Sir was so kind to agree to spending time with my family to celebrate Vaisakhi!,” she wrote with the video.

“I was so incredibly nervous at the start, but his aura and comforting personality made me feel it was all just meant to be. He’s a gem of a person, SO MUCH to learn from him,” she added.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruhee Dosani (@ruheedosani)

What do you think of the video?