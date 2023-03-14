Home

Viral

Viral Video: Aatmnirbhar Hathi! Elephant Takes Refreshing Bath On Its Own

Viral Video: Aatmnirbhar Hathi! Elephant Takes Refreshing Bath On Its Own

It is amazing to see that the jumbo is actually directing the hose to different parts of its body just like we do.

Viral Video: Aatmnirbhar Hathi! Elephant Takes Refreshing Bath On Its Own

Viral Video: Elephants are the largest, heaviest animals on land. They are powerful and big and even lions do not attack them. Studies carried out over decades have proved that these magnificent animals are very intelligent and are viewed as one of the world’s most intelligent animals. According to research, an elephant’s brain has more mass than that of any other land animal.

So here we have a viral video that shows an elephant taking a bath on its own by using a water hose that is held by its trunk. It is amazing to see that the jumbo is actually directing the hose to different parts of its body just like we do. The video is shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda @susantananda3 with the caption, “I don’t support keeping wild in confinement, But support the intelligence of elephants…marvellous creatures. Here taking a bath on his own 😊😊”

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

I don’t support keeping wild in confinement,

But support the intelligence of elephants…marvellous creatures.

Here taking a bath on his own 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/jZvhF3OJRM — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 11, 2023

Elephants love water and they like to swim. It is said that Aristotle described the elephant as “the animal that surpasses all others in wit and mind.”

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

AT @wild_viper104 Replying to @susantananda3, “Independent Ele. 🥰”

Digital Me @digital_myst Replying to @susantananda3, “@adityadickysin @gauravsabnis”

SUDARSAN – Thalaivar Rajini Fanatic @sudantherobot Replying to @susantananda3, “Elephant 🐘 >>>> humans 🙏🙏👌👌”

Bhim dutta pandey ( पांडे बाबा) @Bhimduttapande2 Replying to @susantananda3 and @babu_bawal, “Wah 😍😍”

Akash Dey @AkashDey777 Replying to @susantananda3, “Aatmnirbhar !!”

santosh kumar Prajapati @santosh29166679 Replying to @susantananda3, “गणपति बप्पा मोरिया”

Bharathi Aruna @BharathiAruna11 Replying to @susantananda3, “Nane kulichipen”

Gautham Reddy @gautham_rdy Replying to @susantananda3, “Elephants are intelligent”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.