Viral Video: Music composer Yashraj Mukhate is back and this time he has also collaborated with rapper and singer Ruhee Dosani for his exclusive video song titled 'Bhidu'. And, just like any other classic by Mukhate, this musical rap by the duo has also gone viral and people are totally loving it. The video song features legendary comedian Johnny Lever saying dialogues like, "Abhi Maja Aayega Na Bhidu", "Aye yedee" and "Bilanchi nagin nighali", from some of his famous movies.

The video started garnering attention of social media user after the composer and rapper shared it on their Instagram handles with the caption, "Ispe to ek track banta hai na bhiduuuuuu. With the legend @iam_johnylever sir!!♥️♥️ Also, presenting @ruheedosani the rapper."

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

The viral video has racked up nearly 5 million views within days of it being shared online for the viewers. This is the first-time rapper Ruhee Dosani and Yashraj Mukhate have come together to make a musical rendition. And, the video song has received a very positive response from the audiences as well as many comedians, singers and celebrities.

Reacting to the video post, Ruhee herself commented, “THIS IS KHATARNAAK”, while actor Sudesh Lehri wrote, “Wah maza hi aa gaya ji”. Digital content creator and YouTuber Prajakta Koli too responded to the video and revealed how she loved the “Bileen chi naagin nighaali” part of the video song.