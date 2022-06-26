Viral News: GoAir is receiving massive backlash as passengers shared their horrible experiences on social media after the air conditioning stopped working on their Go First flight. A video has surfaced on Twitter which was captured on the Dehradun-Mumbai G8 2316 flight.Also Read - Viral Video: Mommy Elephant Saves Her Baby From Drowning in River in Bengal. Watch

The video shows passengers on the Go First flight complaining about the plane's AC system. Several people could be seen sweating profusely and fanning themselves with magazines. A woman who was having breathlessness could be seen being escorted by another woman through the aisle to a seat in the front. The woman helping the passenger could be heard explaining that they have a cancer patient on board and that the patient is feeling claustrophobic.

The text on the video mentioned that three people fainted on the flight while the majority of the passengers were sweating and feeling uncomfortable. Speaking to the camera, the woman said who helped the passenger says the pilot should have never taken off knowing that the air conditioners were not working. She also expresses her anger for having paid Rs 12,000 for the ticket.

Roshni Walia, a popular television actor, shared the video on Twitter saying, “With ACs not working & a full flight, suffocation struck passengers had no way out, sweating profusely paranoid passengers were on the verge of collapsing.” The video has received nearly 4,000 views.

@GoFirstairways G8 2316 was one of the worst experiences!With Ac’s not working & a full flight,suffocation struck passengers had no way out,sweating profusely paranoid passengers were on the verge of collapsing.3 ppl fainted,a chemo patient couldn’t even breathe.#complaint pic.twitter.com/mqjFiiQHKF — Roshni Walia (@roshniwalia2001) June 14, 2022

Several other users shared similar experiences on Twitter and tagged the authorities demanding strict action against the low-cost airline. Twitter users are threatening to boycott the airline’s services over the incident. Here are some of the reactions from netizens:

