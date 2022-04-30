Wayanad: In a freak accident in Kerala, a 22-year-old youth was killed after a boulder rolling down the hill hit his motorcycle on the Thamarassery Pass in Kerala. The shocking incident was captured on camera by a motorcyclist that was travelling behind him. The event reported took place on April 16 group of men from Malappuram district had gone on a trip on their two-wheelers to Wayanad, a famous tourist destination.Also Read - Viral Video: Kerala Biker Dies After Huge Rock Falling From Hill Hits His Bike. Watch

The shocking accident reportedly happened at the 6th curve of the 14 km long Ghat section on the Western Ghats. During the crash, the biker, Abhinav (20), lost his balance and fell into the gorge on the left side of the road. His pillion rider, Aneesh (21), was also severely injured in the accident.

WATCH: 22-year-old killed in #Kerala after boulder hits his bike Details on: https://t.co/KdSqdTpEbK pic.twitter.com/9JSHHZtlML — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) April 30, 2022

The two of them were hospitalized at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital with serious injuries. According to media reports, while Abhinav succumbed to his injuries, Aneesh is still undergoing treatment.

As per reports, the boulder rolled off the mountain after a tree collapsed in heavy rain. The 45-second video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Thamarassery Ghat, locally known as Thamarassery Churam, connects the Kozhikode and Wayanad Districts. It starts from Adivaram to Lakkidi View Point. The road through the ghat has nine hairpin bends, reported Manorama online.