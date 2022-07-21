Viral Video Today: Baby elephants can just exist and still look cute when they’re allowed to just be in their natural habitat. An adorable video is going viral where two little elephant brothers were seen playing together in the middle of a road.Also Read - Viral Video: Chickens Casually Drink Beer From Glass, Netizens Say LOL What. Watch

The video was shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu with the following caption: "While their mighty parents are busy foraging, two kutty (baby) elephants have sneaked out to play." The clip has received over 38k views and 1,800 likes.

The clip shows a group of adult elephants foraging and searching for food near a road in the middle of the night. While they grazed, their offspring can be seen playing with each other in the middle of the road. The way the baby elephants playfully wrestle each and tangle their trunks is just way too cute.

Watch the viral video below:

While their mighty parents are busy foraging, two kutty (baby) elephants have sneaked out to play ❤️#elephants vc – a forward pic.twitter.com/KANRlbcDoQ — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 18, 2022

Wasn’t that super cute?!