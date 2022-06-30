Viral Video Today: Baby elephants are adorable, playful little animals who are full of energy. While they are little babies for their kind, they’re not so tiny or light for humans. So when a baby elephant tried to lovingly hug a woman, he didn’t realise he was crushing her.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Elephant Cuddling & Playing With His Keeper Is The Cutest Thing on The Internet | Watch

A viral video shows a baby elephant getting a tad bit too playful when a model tries to pose next to him. Megan Milan was visiting Thailand's Chia Lai Orchid, a sanctuary that rescues elephants, earlier in June. The three-week-old elephant became rather attached to her and ended up knocking her to the ground.

The video was posted on Instagram by 'storyfulvideo' where the model, based in New York and LA, starts laughing as the baby elephant pushes and shoves her as he tries to play with her. The fun-loving elephant could also be seen pulling the woman's skirt and it rips a little from the bottom. Not knowing his own strength, the calf almost flattens the model on the ground by trying to cuddle with her. Luckily, the model was not injured.

Watch the viral video below:

Super cute, wasn’t it?