An extremely adorable video of a lion cub playing with its mother is melting the hearts of netizens. The video was shared by Surender Mehra of the Indian Forest Services (IFS) on Twitter on World Lion Day on August 10. It has since gone viral with nearly 21,000 views and over 1,600 likes.Also Read - Watch: Riders on Barbie Bike Pull Off Dangerous Stunt For Video, Mumbai Police Teaches Them a Lesson

The IFS officer tweeted the video saying, “It’s not just the number of a particular wild species that is important..! More important is how we keep this population healthy and secure their natural habitat at landscape level..” Also Read - Viral Video: This Beluga Whale Playing With Seagull is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

In the video, a lioness can be seen sitting with her baby. A few moments later, the cub gets up and begins walking while making the cutest roar sounds. But then the mother pins the cub on the ground and playfully rolls around with him. In the end, they could be seen adorably cuddling each other. Also Read - Viral Video of Baby Elephants Sliding in Mud & Playing With Their Family Will Make You Smile | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

It’s not just the number of a particular wild species that is important..! More important is how we keep this population healthy and secure their natural habitat at landscape level..#WorldLionDay 🦁@GujForestDept @moefcc @CentralIfs pic.twitter.com/YJYxRh3c2C — Surender Mehra IFS (@surenmehra) August 10, 2021

Twitter users found the video super cute. Here’s what some of the comments said:

That cute Aww sound makes me want to cuddle the baby lion but then i realize its a lion not my cat. — Tanaya Bayer (@BayerTanaya) August 11, 2021

Nature loves nurtures & nourishes — Prof. Sheo Sagar Ojha Research Foundation (@ssojhageography) August 10, 2021

This is so beautiful — &hweta (@sinha_gudiya) August 10, 2021

You are 110% correct, Sir! God bless you! — JlTlL Singh (@JlTLlSingh) August 11, 2021

Kitta pyaara hai ye — SWATI SINGH (@SWATISI05698478) August 10, 2021