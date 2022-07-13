Viral Video: Nothing beats stress like watching animal and baby videos. Adorable videos of puppies playing, kittens doing goofy things and trotting baby elephants…they all melt the heart and make you smile. In case you are looking for something fun to watch today, you will love this video of a cat playing with an adorable baby girl. In the video, a cute baby girl and a little cat are seen playing with each other on the floor. As the baby tries to touch the cat, the feline resists her attempts. This goes on for a while, and the two have fun teasing each other. The video was shared on an Instagram page called vogue_bombaee with a caption that reads, “Cute baby.”Also Read - Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee Surprises Locals, Serves Panipuri to People at a Stall in Darjeeling | Watch

Watch the video here:

This video has won the hearts of million people, with many calling the video cute, while others dropped love and heart emojis in the comments section. ”So cute Babu,” wrote one user. Another was not amused with the video, and wrote, “What is wrong with this child’s parents to allow this?? This is so not funny!!!”