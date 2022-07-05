Viral Video: While most people consider creativity to be a uniquely human trait, evidence and research show that animals too can be creative. One such video of an adorable bear unleashing her creative side has surfaced on Instagram and it’s the cutest video you will see this week. In the video, the bear named Fern is seen rubbing its face and paws on the paint-covered ground.

Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, a 723-acre wildlife park located in US’s Washington, shared the delightful video and wrote, “Our animal care team gave Fern the black bear supplies to make paw prints for our friends and fundraising events, but Fern opted for some face painting fun with the non-toxic paint instead.” “Keepers say this is rare behavior for Fern as she’s never fully “played” in the paint before but they’re the best and let her have fun with it! ,” Northwest Trek Wildlife Park added in the comment section.

The video has delighted netizens, and people loved the bear’s creative side. “Living her beary best life,” wrote one user while another commented, “You could probably get that paint on a canvas and sell it for a donation to the park 🙌 could be a good cool way to make money for you guys.”

Animal videos are the most watched and loved videos on the internet as they brighten our day and fill us with joy and positivity. These animal videos are very helpful in lifting one’s mood and a daily dose of pet cuteness is said to be good for one’s mental health as well. It has been proven by researchers that cute, funny animal or bird videos reduce stress levels and make people calm.