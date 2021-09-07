Viral Video: Wedding videos on social media are the flavour of the season and everyday or the other, funny and heartwarming videos of Indian weddings go viral. And it goes without saying, an Indian wedding is incomplete without dance and music. Nowadays, the brides too put up a memorable dance performance instead of acting all coy and shy on the wedding day. One such adorable video is going viral, showing a bride grooving to an Instagram dance trend with her mother.Also Read - DJ Wali Dulhan: Video of Bride Taking Control Over the DJ and Grooving on a Punjabi Song Goes Viral | WATCH

Needless to say, a mother-daughter bond is one of the most special and emotional bonds. In the video, a decked up bride grooves to a popular reel music along with her mother and aces the hook step. The happiness of being with each other can be clearly seen on the faces of both. This video seems to have shot before the wedding rituals began as the mom-daughter share an adorable moment together.

An InstagraAndm account which regularly shares interesting wedding clips, shared the video and wrote, ”www 🥰 happiness overloaded”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Planning_witty Wedding (@witty_wedding)

Shared just a day back, the video is going viral and has amassed 1098 likes so far, with users loving the bride and her mother’s joyful dance. The comment section is full of heart emojis and people have called the video cute.

A few days back, a bride-to-be stole the show as she put up an amazing dance performance at her sangeet with her father. The father-daughter duo put up an energetic dance performance with synchronized steps and perfect expressions, as guests clap and cheer them on.