Viral Video: For many people, pet animals are just like their family members. Having a dog or a cat as a pet is one of the most beautiful things in life as one derives joy from them and also grow up with them. So, celebrating a pet’s birthday who means so much to you is pretty special and memorable. One such video of a cat’s birthday celebration has gone viral, and it will make you go aww. In the video, a cute kitty named Papaya celebrates her first birthday as her human prepares a special birthday cake for her with cat treats, fish frosting and a candle that says 1. The birthday kitty even got a special pink and blue outfit for this occasion and it’s just so cute!Also Read - Viral Video: Leopard Rescued From Open Well in Odisha's Sambalpur, IFS Officer Expresses Concern | Watch

“Happy Birthday Papaya,” reads the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papaya Ho (@papaya.cat)

The video has gone viral, and people flooded the comments section with all sorts of cute and congratulatory birthday messages. One user wrote, ”Aww, I threw a birthday for my kitties recently! They didn’t like the wet food cakes I made, though.” Another commented, ”Happy Birthday beautiful Papaya! I love the cake! ” A third said, ”Happy birthday

may you always be happy and healthy.”