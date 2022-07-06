Cat Viral Video: Internet is full of funny animal content, and of course, dog and cat videos are the most popular ones. Cats are one of the most adorable animals, and their super cute antics and mischievousness are a delight to watch. Not to mention, quite funny too. In case you are looking for something fun to watch today, you will love this video of a cat wearing flip flops. While being totally engrossed in eating, the cat is seen wearing a green and yellow Hawaiian slippers while standing on a chair. It looks super cute because the slipper fits the cat’s tiny feet perfectly.Also Read - Viral Video: Nice Sheep Tries to Fight Baby Bull, Ends Up Cutely Headbutting Him. Watch

A Twitter account called Abyss Nature shared the video and wrote, “I lost everything with this kitty wearing Hawaiian flip flops.” The video was originally shared by user called, Ana Emerich, which got a whopping 7.3 million views and more than 37,000 retweets.

Watch the video here:

I lost everything with this kitty wearing Hawaiian flip flops.pic.twitter.com/BS6D8cEnAE — Abyss Nature (@AbyssNature) July 5, 2022

The video has gone viral, and people loved it. Since being shared yesterday, the video has got more than 260 likes and 50 shares as well. One user wrote, “I keep surprising myself when I say I thought I have seen everything.” Another commented, “Gotta get my cat some sandals.”

I keep surprising myself when I say I thought I have seen everything 😂 — 🌞💫🥂Mich🇳🇿elle🌅🐬😎 (@Michelle3180) July 5, 2022

Oh!! My goodness!! With Hawaiian flip flops! 😂😂💚🐱💚☺️👇👇👇 https://t.co/mEBf1IRyUh — ❤ Marite ❤ (@ttsnoopy) July 5, 2022

Nothing beats stress like watching animal videos. And that’s the reason, animal videos are the most watched and loved videos on the internet as they brighten our day and fill us with joy and positivity. These cute videos are very helpful in lifting one’s mood and a daily dose of pet cuteness is said to be good for one’s mental health as well. It has been proven by researchers that cute, funny animal or bird videos reduce stress levels and make people calm.