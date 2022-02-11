Dog Yoga Viral Video: The internet is full of adorable animal videos featuring puppies, cats and baby elephants. Their sweet antics and amusing actions are just a delight to watch. One such video of an adorable dog practicing yoga with its owner has gone viral, winning the hearts of people across the internet. The video shows Magnus, a therapy dog, setting up his yoga mat, mimicking its owner and then goes on to precisely copy all her yoga moves, and that too perfectly.Also Read - Viral Video: Ricky Pond Nails Allu Arjun’s Saami Saami dance step, Internet Calls it Gajab

”We include Magnus in EVERY aspect of our lives; including working out. We call this “Doga” It’s amazing to see how Magnus can link together the different skills I have taught him to master completely new abilities. What is your favorite way to workout with your puppy?,” the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, with more than a million views people couldn’t get more of Magnus’ perfect yoga skills. Some users joked that the dog was better at yoga than them.

One user wrote, ”I love this so much! 😍😂amazing.” Another wrote, ”Magnus is the bomb!!!” A third commented, ”The minute Magnus starts teaching yoga classes, I’m all in. Sign. Me. Up!!”

Notably, the dog has his own Instagram account titled, Magnus The Therapy Dog, which a whopping 335k followers.