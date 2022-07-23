Funny Video Today: Labradors and retrievers are one of the best family dogs and are great around kids. This viral video is proof of that. Pets dogs, especially golden retrievers and labs, love being around children as unlike adults, they always have time to give them love and play with them. So clearly, dogs adore children and are very patient with them.Also Read - Viral Video: Poor Dog Licks Ice Cream on Poster Believing It to Be Real, Internet Sympathises | Watch

This video shows just how patient and loving pet dogs can be with babies. The lucky baby girl has two dogs who love her so much that they will patiently sit and let her cover them with stickers. The clip shows the little girl putting a sticker on the lab’s head from a sticker book. The camera then shows the other dog who is covered in stickers from head to toe. Clearly, several pages of the book were emptied on the poor doggo to make him ‘pretty’. The dog is still sitting near the baby and letting her play as much as she likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Has Fun Splashing Water, His Unique Bathing Style Amuses Twitter | Watch

The video was shared on Instagram reels by the page ‘puppiesforlif’. It has received over 9.7 million views and 789k likes. Netizens found the video hilarious and flooded the comments with laughing emojis. “Poor dog,” a user commented. “I wanna see what’s going on inside doggos brain,” another user wrote.

Watch the viral video below:

That was too funny and cute!