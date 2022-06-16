Viral Video Today: While we reel in the scorching heat, one thing we are all eagerly waiting for is the monsoon to arrive. An adorable video of a kid playing and enjoying in the rain is going viral and definitely make you smile. The video will also remind you of carefree childhood days when we used to get drenched in the rain without a worry in the world.Also Read - Viral Video: Pakistani Man Plays Mere Haath Mein From Fanaa on Rabab, Wows Netizens. Watch

The video shows a toddler dressed in a yellow raincoat enjoying the beauty of the rain. Enjoying the feeling, the kid also lies down on the road. The video was shared on an account called Buitengebieden which often shares heartwarming and positive videos on Twitter. According to the caption, the priceless moment was shot in the Netherlands. The tweet read, “Meanwhile in the Netherlands.”

Watch the heartwarming video here:

Needless to say, the video has gone viral, and delighted netizens who recalled their childhood days. Shared on June 9, the video has amassed around 23.3 million views. One user wrote, ”Sometimes splashing in a puddle is just too irresistible.” Another commented, ”shes so crazy i love her!!!”

Here are more reactions:

Rain rain come again, little johny wants to play #rain https://t.co/nt8Izbs5MO — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) June 15, 2022

Rain rain come again, little johny wants to play #rain https://t.co/nt8Izbs5MO — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) June 15, 2022

Beautiful❤️. This should be a child’s world… https://t.co/ZuhRoHEhYB — Trumpet (@puddingtrumpet) June 9, 2022

Adorable, isn’t it?