Viral Video: Videos of animals doing goofy and funny things are loved by everyone on social media. It’s always a delight to watch cats being all fun and mischievous. Speaking of which, a video is going viral showing cats grooving together in perfect harmony. In the video, three kittens are looking absolutely adorable as they dance to the music of Charlie Puth’s Left and Right. All three of them sway and move their heads in perfect synchronization.Also Read - International Cat Day 2022: 5 Things People Often Ignore While Taking Care of Their Cats

The video was posted on Instagram page Cats Doing Things which has 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Its bio describes it as the #1 rated Instagram page by every cat. The video was captioned as, “Dancers first, kitties second,” and credited to to a TikTok user, khimcy1128.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cats Doing Things (@catsdoingthings)

The video has gone viral, amassing 25,502 likes so far. Netizens loved the video and said that they want their cat to do the same. One user wrote, “That grey one looks like my girl, Kitty Minaj!” Another commented, “how adorable !!!” A third said, “Should’ve used the “Night at The Roxbury” theme.”

These cute and adorable animal videos are very helpful in lifting one’s mood and a daily dose of pet cuteness is said to be good for one’s mental health as well. It has been proven by researchers that cute, funny animal or bird videos reduce stress levels and make people calm.