Viral Video: Videos of animals being all cute and goofy are loved by everyone on the internet. These videos easily make their way into the hearts of viewers and this following video is an example of that. In an adorable video going viral, a mischievous tiger cub sneaks up on his mother, in an attempt to scare her. The videos shows the tigress resting as the tiger cub stealthily moves towards it. Taking her by surprise, the playful cub leaves its mother scared. Mission successful, it seems! Meanwhile, another cub is also seen playing in front of her.

LION CUB SNEAKS UP ON MOM: WATCH VIDEO

Lion cub sneaks up on mom..pic.twitter.com/zJgqVXjYwd — o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) October 1, 2022

The internet is in love with the delightful video, and adored the playful bond between the tigress and its cubs. One user wrote, “Literal same reaction we all have when our kids scare the s— out of us, pure anger that they were able to do it, then acceptance.” Another wrote, “I was more amazed by her reaction then the cub’s actions.” A third commented, “Poor mom, the cubs have already figured out how the team work works.” “It gets funnier the more times you watch it,” commented a fourth.