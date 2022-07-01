Viral Video Today: Thank God it’s Friday because this viral video is just what you need to get you into the weekend mode as it is just too good to miss. The video was uploaded on Instagram reels by the page ‘ellabella_soleil’, which is managed by Ella Soleil’s mom. Ella is a child model and her page which has a following of over 317k features cute videos and photos of her.Also Read - Duck Swims Through Pond Full of Cherry Blossoms, Viral Video is Unusually Relaxing. Watch

In the video, the adorable little girl can be seen doing her makeup with her mom's beauty products. Ella is seen wearing a cute blue dress and her hair is tied in a beautiful braid. She starts her morning makeup routine by struggling to put on some eye shadow. She then puts some contour messily on her lower cheeks and cleans it up a little with a blush brush. In the middle of her routine, she sneezes adorably and then puts on some mascara that never touches her eyelashes.

The ending of the clip will definitely leave you in splits as the toddler puts a finger in her nose and then licks it. Netizens found it hilarious and commented saying they were really not expecting it. The reel has gone viral with over 3.8 million views and 266k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

Hilarious, wasn’t it?