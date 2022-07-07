Viral Video: While most people consider creativity to be a uniquely human trait, evidence and research show that animals and birds too can be creative. One such video of an adorable penguin having fun with paint, has surfaced on Twitter and it’s the cutest video you will see this week. The video shows the little penguin standing on paint, and then hopping on sheets of paper to leave its tiny footprints. A woman, probably her caretaker, encourages the penguin to repeat the process several times. As the penguin walks on the art canvas, we get the appropriate shape of the little penguin’s feet.Also Read - Adorable Baby Wears a Huge Mask Covering Her Entire Face, Viral Pic Sparks Debate | See Pic

A Twitter account shared the video and wrote, “Cutest artist of the day.”

Watch the video here:

The video is so adorable that has won millions of hearts. The 28-second video has gone viral, bringing a smile on people’s faces. Netizens couldn’t stop replaying it and have viewed it over 1 million times. One user wrote, “If I had a penguin, I’d totally do this. They seem to appreciate it too.” Another commented, “Where can I buy it’s artwork? You never know, it could turn out to be Pablo Picasso of its own genre. ”

If I had a penguin, I'd totally do this. They seem to appreciate it too. https://t.co/cl6xXLGUya — Jamey Lawson (@JameyLawson5) July 6, 2022

Where can I buy it’s artwork? You never know, it could turn out to be Pablo Picasso of its own genre. 🤣🤣 — Vicky de Castro (@torideca) July 6, 2022

Would you buy this penguin’s artwork?