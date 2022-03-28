An adorable home video is going viral where a family caught their pet pig red-handed while trying to steal food from the fridge. The female pig called Pinky lives with a couple in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, US. They often post reels and videos of Pinky on their Instagram page.Also Read - Viral Video: King Cobra Eats Another Snake Alive, Netizens Are Grossed Out. Watch

Recently, they shared a video that shows Pinky the pig opening the fridge with her nose when she thinks no one is looking at her. She then tries to steal some food from the bridge but gets caught red-handed by her human mom who is recording the video on her phone in the kitchen. After hearing her daddy say no for stealing food, she stares at them adorably as if requesting them to let her have some more food. Also Read - Viral Video: Superheroes Batman, Spiderman Play With Children at Ukraine Metro Station. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the naughty pig’s family on their handle ‘thepolofamily’, which has over 13k followers. Also Read - Viral Video: Guess Who is Lakme Fashion Week's Latest Showstopper? It's AAP's Raghav Chadha!!

“Si here we go again … as you know Pinky A.K.A the Celery Thief, never gives up … she thinks no one is looking and takes every opportunity to still something … we have to Kid proof or I should say PIG PROOF the whole house! Because we are almost 2! Even though it seems as if the terrible 2’s came before time,” they said in the caption of the post.

Watch the viral video below: