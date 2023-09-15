Viral Video: Adorable School Boy’s Dance To Trending ‘Badal Barsa Bijuli’ Sets Stage On Fire

Home

A video showcases a school student grooving to the trending NepaIi song Badal Barsa Bijuli has gone crazy viral.

A heartwarming video featuring a young schoolboy has gone viral, capturing the hearts of viewers as he wowed the audience during his school’s Teacher’s Day celebration with an impromptu dance performance to the trending Nepali song ‘Badal Barsa Bijuli.’ The video of this young boy’s remarkable performance, shared on Instagram by Srijita Dey, quickly took the internet by storm. His infectious enthusiasm and adorable dance moves to the Nepali melody left viewers both astounded and delighted. Despite his tender age, the boy exuded incredible confidence and stage presence, captivating everyone in attendance.

Many hailed him as a potential future dance prodigy, and his teachers and mentors received praise for nurturing his budding talent. The video has garnered over 20.6 million views and elicited a plethora of reactions.

Viewers commented on how the young boy’s confidence was truly a sight to behold. Some suggested that his talent should be encouraged and that he should be enrolled in dance lessons.

The song ‘Badal Barsa Bijuli,’ sung by Ananda Karki and Prashna Shakya, has become an internet sensation.

Did this young boy’s dance bring a smile to your face?

