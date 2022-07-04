Viral Video: Childhood was just the best, right? Those were the most cherished and innocent days of our life, where we didn’t have any stress and used to enjoy the little things that life had to offer. And needless, to say, there’s something about childhood friends that you just can’t replace. Remember the time when you and your friends got together during the rainy season and used to get drenched and play in the rain together? Now, a heartwarming and super cute video of a group of children trying to fit into a single umbrella has won hearts on the internet.Also Read - Viral Video: Swiggy Delivery Boy Rides Horse to Deliver Food Amid Mumbai Rains, Internet Lauds 'Jugaad' | Watch

In the video, a group of 5-6 cheerful kids take shelter under a single umbrella and try to fit in amid the drizzle, beside a road. Three of them are wearing school uniforms while a little boy holding a writing slate flashes the most innocent and pure smile. The video has made netizens nostalgic and brought back memories of good, old childhood days. The clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan, with a caption that read, “Dost,” with a heart emoji.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and amassed over 1.2 million views and several comments. One user wrote, ”Bachpan ka zindagi me bahut hi mazaa hai, chatree ek bache anek, tan bheege per man na bheege, ham padhenge saath saath khelenge saath saath, kise pataa ye hasee aage mile ya naa mile per yaad to rehegaa.” Another commented, ”The innocence…happiness…on their faces …..priceless….this is called as childhood…sharing caring..no complaints…no ego…”

Here are more reactions:

Those were the days, which we were spend in our childhood . https://t.co/8cs3Cj2uYZ — B B ABHISEK (@BBABHISEK3) July 4, 2022

Suddenly nostalgia hits us so hard that we're dwelled into past thinking about moments we want to relive again! #SundayThoughts #childhood #Bachpan #weekendvibes https://t.co/1WUAR2pvK6 — Surabhi Shaurya (@SurabhiShaurya) July 3, 2022

Bachpan ka zindagi me bahut hi mazaa hai, chatree ek bache anek, tan bheege per man na bheege, ham padhenge saath saath khelenge saath saath, kise pataa ye hasee aage mile ya naa mile per yaad to rehegaa. — Guruprasad Imarti S/o NarayanaRaoimarti (@imarti_o) July 2, 2022

The innocence…happiness…on their faces …..priceless….this is called as childhood…sharing caring..no complaints…no ego… — Anushkasushil (@Anushkasushil1) July 2, 2022

