Viral Video: The animal and birds kingdom is pretty interesting and every day or the other, crazy and funny videos of these wonderful creatures go viral. One such adorable video showing a cockatiel having fun and bonding with bird babies has gone viral, delighting social media users. In the video, a cockatiel, which is a type of parrot, plays peekaboo with bird babies. The video was shot in Bursa, Turkey.

In a super cute video shared by the bird’s owner, Neşeli Kanatlar, the cockatiel is seen with three baby birds resting inside a porcelain bowl. The playful cockatiel can be seen saying ‘peekaboo’ and then ducking to hide away from the baby birds. Though the birds look both amused and confused, this beautiful way of the cockatiel to connect with its baby brothers is just too cute to watch.

Kanatlar explains, “Brother cockatiel makes his brothers play games so they don’t get scared.” Aww!

Watch the video here:

The delightful video has gone viral, with more than 266,827 views and ton of comments. Netizens have been showering the awwdorable video with love and likes.

Cockatiels are known for being quite intelligent who have excellent memories, can be trained in tricks, and can even learn to communicate. Notably, the owner Kanatlar is an animal lover who keeps a flock of beautiful cockatiels, budgies, and parrots and shares funny and adorable videos of them.