Viral Video: Needless to say, dogs are human’s best friends and kids absolutely love them. For many kids growing up, dogs are their best companions with whom they spend a lot of time and have fun goofing around together. Growing up with a dog can actually benefit a child’s physical and psychological development. In one such adorable video, a little girl is seen trying to sing along her pet doggo.Also Read - Sapna Choudhary Dances to Gori Naache in Patiala Suit, Flaunts Her Desi Thumkas | Watch Viral Video

The video shows a girl dressed in white T-shirt and bright pink skirt performing David Garrett’s Bitter Sweet Symphony, and her dog can be seen sitting next to her, complementing her the in the best way. It seems that the dynamic duo is practically performing like they are at a concert. As the girl grooves and enjoys her performance, her dog howls to the tunes.

The video was shared on Instagram by the page named Barked – a dog video sharing community. “What a great pawformance!” the video caption reads.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barked by 9GAG | Dog community (@barked)

The video has gone viral, and people love the adorable duo and their cute performance. Many showered love on them and filled the comments section with emojis. ”How cute, ” wrote one user while another commented, ”Where can I buy tickets for this concert?”

What do you think?