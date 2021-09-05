Viral Video: An adorable video of a dog playing with butterflies inside greenery is going viral on social media and netizens are totally amused by it. The video clip that has gained over 1.5 million views already was shared on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden. He shared the video a few days back with the caption, “This is what Twitter is meant for…” and with a large number of views it has garnered, it seems tweeple are totally okay with his caption.Also Read - Viral Video: Hungry Bride Enjoys Eating a Pizza McPuff Before Her Wedding | Watch

The 14-second viral video clip shows a cute black dog grabbing a ball with its mouth as he was about to play with it. But then, the dog gets distracted as he notices two butterflies flying around him. And then as the video proceeds, we can see one of the butterflies sitting on the dog's nose, and the dog does not even try to chase it away and lets it sit peacefully and this beautiful scene has totally won the hearts of netizens. After a while, the butterfly flies away and the dog seemed completely amused seeing the butterflies fly around him.

Watch the video here:

This is what Twitter is meant for.. pic.twitter.com/wY8r1IWyrw — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 2, 2021

Reacting to this affection filled video, people posted hundreds of comments like, “Aww. At the end you can almost hear doggy say, “Please don’t fly away!”, “When he sets it down so gently on the ground”, “What a darling. The ball didn’t move, but the butterflies did. No wonder they were so much more interesting”, and more.