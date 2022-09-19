Viral Video: Leopards are amongst the best climbers of any Cats. Not only are they adept at climbing huge trees, they also have a habit of carrying their prey up with them to keep away from predators like lions, hyenas and other scavengers. However, in an adventure gone wrong, one leopard got stuck on a mango tree and was unable to make its way down. In the video, the leopard can be seen standing on a branch of the tree, as voices of people can be heard in the background. The animal was finally rescued after eight hours by a team of as forest officers and firefighters, as a sea of people gathered there to witness the fascinating moment.Also Read - Alligator Mom Carries Her Newborn Babies in Mouth, Watch Adorable Viral Video

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Praveen Kaswan on Twitter. “Wildlife management is a field of daily adventure. Now imagine how this leopard reached there & surrounded by a sea of people. We had to rescue him,” he captioned the tweet.

LEOPARD STUCK ON TREE: WATCH VIDEO

Wildlife management is a field of daily adventure. Now imagine how this leopard reached there & surrounded by sea of people. We had to rescue him. pic.twitter.com/qvqSdKTzWD — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 19, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Kaswan said, “There are SOPs [Standard operating procedures] but then every situation is unique and with different challenges. Every situation demands on-the-spot innovation from crowd control to rescue. And earlier experience helps. This one was convinced to get down after 7-8 hours of operation.”

In a Twitter thread, he also mentioned that the incident happened two or three months back and it took the forest officials to convince the big cat to get down after nearly eight hours of the rescue operation.