Viral Video Today: Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim recently shared a video on Twitter that showed an aerial of the world’s highest Shiva temple. The video has gone viral with over 753k views and 54k likes. “Incredible India! World’s Highest Located Mahadev Mandir.., believed to be 5000 years old! Uttarakhand,” the video caption said.

The clip shows a breathtaking 360-degree aerial view of the Shiva temple situated in the mountains blanketed with snow. The chanting song 'Namo Namo' from the film 'Kedarnath' can be heard in the background of the video.

Tungnath, one of the highest Shiva temples in the world, is located at a height of 3,680 meters in the Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand. It is also the highest of the five Panch Kedar temples. The temple is believed to be 1,000 years old. Netizens were mesmerized by the beauty of the Mahadev Mandir and its scenic backdrop. "This is Tungnath temple, can never forget the trek which almost took my breath off but the view in the snow is just," a user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF WORLD’S HIGHEST SHIVA TEMPLE IN UTTARAKHAND HERE:

Incredible India 🇮🇳!

World’s Highest Located Mahadev Mandir.., believed to be 5000 years old !

Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/GwWfxoHrra — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) October 2, 2022

