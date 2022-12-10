Viral Video: Afghani Girl Recites English Alphabet, Raveena Tandon Calls Her Cutest Thing

The video also grabbed the attention of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon who shared it on her Twitter.

Trending News: An adorable clip featuring an Afghani girl is going viral on social media where she can be seen reciting the English alphabet. The video also grabbed the attention of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon who shared it on her Twitter. “The cutest thing on my Twitter line today!” Raveena Tandon tweeted.

The video was originally shared by journalist Naser Khan and has over 165k views. In the clip, the little girl wearing a hijab is standing in a classroom where her teacher asked her to recite the English alphabet. The little girl with a smile on her cute face recited the alphabets by heart, and even adorably misses a letter or two.

Netizens absolutely loved the video saying they couldn’t get over the little girl’s cuteness. “Amazingly cute,” a user commented. “I wish hope and pray that be treated equally in their society and given this basic right , right to education,” another user wrote. “She is so cute,” a third user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF AFGHANI GIRL RECITING ALPHABET HERE:

The cutest thing on my twitter line today ! https://t.co/zfHFNyUB2W — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 8, 2022

Wasn’t that just super cute?!