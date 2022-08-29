India Vs Pakistan: In a nail-biting match, India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Soon after Hardik Pandya hit a six to clinch victory, celebrations broke out in the stadium and the entire country. Well, not just Indians, fans in Afghanistan too were elated. A video has gone viral showing an Afghan fan kissing Hardik Pandya on his television screen. The hilarious yet precious moment has gone viral on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: Crazy Catfight Breaks Between Kanpur School Girls As They Beat Each Other & Pull Hair | Watch

As soon as the match gets over, a young excited fan is seen running towards the screen and kissing Hardik Pandya when he appears on the screen. The tweet was shared by Yousafzai Anayat, who is a women's rights activist. "Congratulations to all our brothers. Indians And Afghans. We the people Afghanistan celebrating this victory with or friend country Indian people," her tweet read.

WATCH VIDEO OF AFGHAN FAN KISSING HARDIK PANDYA: