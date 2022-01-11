Viral Video: As we have seen from the examples of viral content creators –Tanzania’s Kili Paul and USA’s Ricky Pond, Indian songs are equally loved in many other countries and have a huge fan base. One such song is Nora Fatehi’s recently released song Dance Meri Rani which has sparked a trend on Instagram. Of late, several videos have surfaced online where people can be seen replicating Nora Fatehi’s dance moves Guru Randhawa’s Dance Meri Rani. Now, another video is going viral which shows 2 African choreographers grooving to the song and nailing it.Also Read - Viral Video: Python Spotted at Kochi's Seaport-Airport Road, Traffic Stopped to Let It Pass | Watch

The video shows 2 dancers grooving to the song with perfect moves and synchronization, without missing a beat. While the male dancer is dressed in all black, the female dancer is wearing a bright yellow top and black trousers.

The video was initially shared by choreographers Fumy Opeyemi and Kwamanu on Instagram and then later by Nora Fathehi with a caption that says, ”This was lit, this got the FLAVOR! #Dancemerirani #Dancewithnora going global! This was the goal, the vision! This was the assignment.”

Watch the video here:

